Law & Order: Organized Crime: This is the final confrontation between Stabler and Wheatley

Law & Order: Organized Crime, the latest spin-off in the hit Law & Order franchise, returned on NBC last week after a long hiatus. The crime drama is back next Thursday and what’s coming is for fans to grab their seats as Richard Wheatley tries to do another one of his own. (Spoilers for the episode that will air on March 3).

Fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime have seen how mob boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) remains free after the series of crimes in which he has been involved. Recall that early in the first season it was discovered that he was behind the death of Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) wife, Kathy (Isabel Gillies), killed with a car bomb.

Now, the promotional trailer for the episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will air this week, reveals that another family member of the detective will be in danger when he falls into the gangster’s hands. This will cause an intense confrontation between Elliot Stabler and Richard Wheatley according to the video shared by NBC.

In the NBC drama, Wheatley has already snatched Stabler’s wife, and this time it seems he will do the same with Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn), Elliot Stabler’s mother, who is kidnapped somewhere tall as shown in the clip when tells his son “Elliot, you have to find me”.

Meanwhile, in the promo for Season 2 Episode 14’s apt title “Wheatley Is to Stabler,” the detective’s nemesis declares that he wants Stabler to pay with his own soul. And while the criminal makes fun of Meloni’s character, he also gives her a harsh warning: “This is not going to end the way you think. In the end, I always win, right?”

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 14 Trailer

The official synopsis for the upcoming season 2 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, courtesy of broadcast network NBC, reveals that as a power outage paralyzes the city, Stabler and Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) work to stay one step ahead. In front of Wheatley, Jet (Ainsely Seiger) and Malachi (Wesam Keesh) get some unlikely help, while Bernadette gets caught up in Stabler’s mess.

Thursday nights get even more exciting for fans of the franchise with the return of the original Law & Order series, which debuted its 21st season last Thursday after 12 years off the screen. And although it is not confirmed, fans expect the development of crossovers with Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU, which has Mariska Hargitay in front as Captain Olivia Benson.