Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Starring Dylan McDermott

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Although he’s signed on to cast only season 1 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, spin-off of Law & Order: Special Victim Unit, actor Dylan McDermott is expected to return as villain Richard Wheatley on the NBC series’ season 2 .

According to international press reports, McDermott will be, this time, a recurring character in the narrative, appearing in about eight episodes to cause more discomfort in the daily life of Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni). Despite being controversial, Richard Wheatley made a good impression on the public, being widely talked about among fans.

Dylan McDermott’s performance was also highly praised by critics, especially because of the nuances built around the entrepreneur’s personality. The duels between Wheatley and Stabler also served as a good starting point for the production, especially when the issues they were both fighting became somehow too personal.

Also according to what was found, the negotiations were very profitable for the actor, considering that he will appear as a guest in the episodes in which he appears and should receive an even higher salary than in the 1st season of the series.

What will Dylan McDermott’s return in Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 be like?

While there aren’t many details disclosed on what the production’s Season 2 plot will cover, expectations are high for how Richard Wheatley’s life will play out in the narrative. Those who follow the series, watched the villain being arrested for the death of Stabler’s wife and awaiting his trial on this charge.

And even with so much power in his hands, it could be that the manager will be seen in jail in some moments of the 2nd season. By all appearances, he will continue to torment Stabler, as what the two have in common is something quite brutal.

Who can also return in new episodes is Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), performing some more crossover with Law & Order: Special Victim Unit.

So don’t miss it! Law & Order: Organized Crime returns Sept. 23 on NBC.