Law & Order: Organized Crime – Season 2 Has Unpublished Photos Released

Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime opens only on September 23rd. But to make fans even more eager for the next few episodes, NBC released some previously unreleased photos, which show some interesting facts about what’s to come.

The series, starring Christopher Meloni as the iconic detective Elliot Stabler, was released in 2020 as a spin-off for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Even the detective Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay), his longtime partner, made some cameos in the new production.

One of the biggest conflicts of season 1 involved the villain Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), who had a very tense rivalry with Stabler, mainly due to some facts from the past. In this sense, the public’s expectation is to know if, in the 2nd season, new clashes between the two will happen.

Learn about Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime

According to what has been announced, as early as next season’s premiere episode, audiences will see Stabler infiltrating a new criminal organization — the gang will be linked to the cocaine trade in New York City. Albi Briscu (Vinnie Jones) and Reggie Bogdani (Dash Mihok) are some of the new characters in the narrative, which will certainly add more tensions to the plot.

Within that context, as Christopher Meloni told TV Insider in a recent interview, Stabler’s relationship with the new criminals will be quite interesting. “There are certain insecurities they carry in their respective personalities,” he commented.