Law & Order: Organized Crime 1×8 – All About Season 1 Finale

Law & Order: Organized Crime fans were very excited about the outcome of Season 1. The good news is that the producers and screenwriters were able to deliver on what they promised. The 1×8 episode, aired last Thursday (3) on NBC, provides a high quality suspense and leaves many issues to be worked on in the next year.

So, check out all about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 1 finale with our recap!

An apotheotic ending to the first year of Law & Order: Organized Crime

When released in April 2021, Law & Order: Organized Crime brought famed detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) into the spotlight after ten years away from the plot of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Taking over the organized crime division in New York, Stabler had a first big challenge on his hands when he met the smart Richard Wheatley (played by Dylan McDermott), leader of one of the most wanted gangs by the police. In this sense, the 1×8 episode presents itself as a great hunt for the characters.

The public also learns about the true intentions of Diego Morales (Michael Rivera), as well as being more aware that Wheatley would continue to try to use Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to get to Stabler. Initially, the detective believed he was being betrayed by Freddie Washburn (Ben Chase), but he proves to be very trustworthy as the narrative progresses.

Hidden in the hotel under police surveillance, Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) was with her lawyer asking him to do some research to find out who was the woman Richard was talking to at the end of the previous episode – and it was precisely Olivia Benson.

There wasn’t much time for her to figure out the answer, as she ended up passing out in the shower and had to be rescued by Washburn and her lawyer. Although she survived, they diagnosed that there was an attempt at poisoning, but not by feeding. This further fueled the distrust of Washburn.

While all this was going on, the federal police, led by Vince Baldi (played by Josh Charles), were very interested in Wheatley’s actions. At this point, the villain’s henchmen did what they could, with Stabler shooting one of them who was about to commit murder. Richard escapes death and is taken to the New York Police Department.

The character articulates with all his criminal contacts in exchange for mercy, but Eliott manages to get him sent to the Metropolitan Police Department, where he would await trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies). In his cell, Richard uses a smuggled phone to call Angela.

That’s how Wheatley managed to lure Olivia in and that’s when everyone realizes that Morales was the imposter. However, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) shoots him and kills him. The episode ends in a surprising way, showing that Stabler, Bell and Benson found Angela, but she is gasping for breath and dying.

What will happen in season 2 of the series?