Law & Order: For the Defense is The New Spin-Off of The Investigative Series

Law & Order: For the Defense, NBC announced on Monday (04) the series Law & Order: For The Defense, spin-off of one of the most popular investigative franchises of all time. Still without a debut date, this will be the 7th derivation of the show.

For the Defense will be showrunner Carol Mendelsohn (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and executive produced by Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz, Peter Jankowski and Dick Wolf, the executive who designed the television production.

“This new show is exciting for me personally. We’ve spent the last 30 years on programs that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do (a television program) in a way that has never been done before, “Wolf said in a statement to the press.

The production plot will focus on a criminal defense company, whose lawyers will be under constant review. Each episode will address a contemporary moral dilemma different from that of the legal universe.

“We can’t wait to present the latest chapter of Law & Order to the public, which will explore a different angle on the criminal justice system,” promised Lisa Katz, executive at NBCUniversal, a media conglomerate that owns NBC.

Law & Order debuted in 1990 and already has more than 450 episodes, including the main saga and spin-offs. It is the longest-running live action series in the history of television in the United States.