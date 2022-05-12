Law & Order fans still can’t understand actor Ned Eisenberg’s sad goodbye

Law & Order SVU, the long-running crime and procedural drama from the NBC broadcast network, is currently airing with its 23rd season on the television network, alongside the most recent spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime and the original series that began the history of the Law & Order franchise, which has just resurfaced with its 21st installment.

For years, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has captivated television audiences with dramatic accounts of murder and sexual assault. Naturally, the people behind the scenes of the show have taken some liberties, incorporating those real-life stories into the highest-rated television procedural drama, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fascinating real-life facts associated with the show. And the vast majority of it is due to the interpreters in front of us.

The successful franchise created by Dick Wolf, since it was created in 1990, has presented a large number of characters that have been played by memorable actors thanks to their quality of work when they are in front of the cameras. One of them is Ned Eisenberg, one of the members of the Law & Order family who passed away a few months ago after his hard battle with cancer.

The actor who played different characters in all the series of the Law & Order franchise and who starred in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, has died at the age of 65, as confirmed by his wife Patricia. Ned Eisenberg was also known for working in two movies alongside the legendary Clint Eastwood. Ned Eisenberg spent the last two years of his life battling the disease but never gave up acting, his wife said this week, saying the actor kept working in show business to ensure his medical coverage could cover your treatment.

The star made his film debut in the 1980s film The Terminator. Ned Eisenberg first appeared on television in 1981 in the telefilm We Defend Ourselves. Additionally, his television career included roles on Miami Vice, The Equalizer, The Fanelli Bots, Dear John, L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, Dragnet, The Big C, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Person of Interest, The Sopranos, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Bull and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In 2021, he starred in the role of Detective Hauser in Mare of Easttown, opposite Kate Winslet.

The actor will also be remembered for his various roles as a defense attorney in the Law & Order franchise. He played defense attorney James Granick in seven episodes of the original series of Law & Order from 1997 to 2009. Also, in Law & Order SVU, along with Mariska Hargitay he played Roger Kressler and he was also playing two different characters in the defunct spin-off series Law & Order: Criminal Intent.