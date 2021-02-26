Law & Order: crossover between spin-offs gets trailer

As already confirmed by NBC, the crossover between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime is scheduled for April 1. However, there is now video evidence of the event.

The first crossover trailer in which Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni will share the screen again, in the shoes of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, has finally been revealed.

The 2-hour special goes back in time and shows its origins while setting the stage for the next stage.

The new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, is centered around Meloni’s character, while Hargitay continues to drive the SVU plot.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: learn more details about the new spin-off of the franchise

Law & Order: SVU, has 22 seasons, of which Meloni has participated in the first twelve. Thus, Elliot Stabler was absent from the Law & Order universe for a decade.

The April 1 crossover will serve as a launching point for the new spinf-off, Organized Crime, starring Chris Meloni, bringing his character back from SVU.

Along with the actor, the cast counts Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger. In addition, Mariska Hargitay’s participation as Olivia Benson in more episodes of the new series has already been confirmed by SVU showrunner Warren Leight during an episode of The Law & Order: SVU Podcast.

The new project accompanies Detective Elliot Stabler on his return to the NYPD to tackle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. While trying to rebuild his life, the police will lead a new task force that aims to oust the city’s largest criminal unions.

The premiere of the Law & Order: Organized Crime series will be shown following the crossover on April 1. Be sure to check it out!