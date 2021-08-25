Law & Order: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Appear in a Bold Photo

Law & Order: Recently, through his official social networks, actor Christopher Meloni, who won an exclusive series derived from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC last year, published a very bold image, in which he is very close to actress Mariska Hargitay . The two appear together in an intimate pose, which could even suggest a romance between them.

Since the beginning of the network’s crime drama, fans have been waiting for the development of the couple formed by Elliot Stabler (Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Hargitay). With the release of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which marks Stabler’s return to the series’ universe, Mariska made some one-off appearances that captivated viewers over the past year.

However, the public still wants to see much more related to both detectives’ personal lives. In this sense, the image published by Meloni may indicate that some news will happen in the next seasons of the two productions.

Law & Order: Can a kiss happen on the scene in the next episodes?

The chemistry between the couple of actors is quite striking, evidencing something that the public has wanted since the beginnings of Law & Order: SVU. For now, NBC or the producers have not commented on the content of the upcoming episodes of both crime dramas.

It is known, however, that the development of Organized Crime was quite satisfactory to the public and that Dylan McDermott will return as a special guest in some episodes playing again the crime magnate Richard Wheatley.

Many Law & Order viewers expressed their happiness regarding Meloni’s photo on social media. Apparently, she is part of the end of a film set for the series. In this sense, it is possible that the long-awaited premise by the public will actually come into effect soon.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime return Thursday, September 23, on NBC. While the first debuts its 23rd season, the second holds the release of the second wave of episodes.

Let’s wait for more news!