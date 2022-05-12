Law & Order and Organized Crime: NBC decides future of criminal dramas of the franchise

Law & Order: Organized Crime, the police and crime series that first aired on April 1, 2021, saw the light again when the NBC broadcast network renewed it for season 2 that premiered at the end of September 2021. last year. The hit drama, as well as the original Law & Order show, had fans worried recently as the network had not released any news about the fate of both dramas.

Let’s remember that the flagship series Law & Order picked up its fascinating stories after being off screen for more than a decade. The series returned with season 21 at the end of February, with an updated narrative that keeps viewers hooked every Thursday in the franchise block on Thursday nights.

A few weeks ago, NBC renewed its scripted shows for the 2022-2023 season, which will debut next fall. Fans know that Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay’s show, was renewed three years ago through season 24. However, both Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order had not been greenlit for their respective season 3s. and 22.

Fortunately, the NBC network spoke out this week announcing that Law & Order: Organized Crime and Law & Order will return to SVU in the fall of 2022 with their new installments, to continue the successful trilogy of crime dramas created by Dick Wolf to occupy the Thursday night hours.

In this regard, Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming for NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming, said that the iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with the NBC network, and they couldn’t be more excited to bring back these three dramas. for the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences continue to be compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Importantly, the other Dick Wolf shows will also be on fans’ screens beginning in the fall of this year. NBC’s One Chicago franchise will bring back Chicago P.D. Med and Fire with their new seasons and more stories, as well as the FBI police dramas, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, which have just received a renewal for their next installments to air on CBS.