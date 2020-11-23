Law & Order: Special Victims Unit released a new episode last Thursday (19). Continuing the 22nd season, we see that what was promised for this new wave of episodes is being addressed in a unique way.

The incorporation of current world themes has helped in the creation and motivation of the screenwriters with the formulation of the stories. The characters, already known to the public, continue in challenging plots full of conflicts.

In episode 22×2, as much as domestic violence is a somewhat beaten topic because it has been portrayed on other occasions, we see interesting solutions and poignant dynamism on the screen.

By bringing this up, the narrative manages to capture the viewer’s interest, with several strengths that also denounce very serious problems and dramas.

More about Law & Order 22×2

The title “Ballad of Dwight and Irena” (Ballad of Dwight and Irena, in a free translation) was written by Brendan Feeney and Monet Hurst-Mendoza and was directed by Martha Mitchell.

The viewer sees some unresolved conflicts being speculated by the investigation team. It all starts when a boy is found bruised and his mother is also full of bruises.

She is Irina, who has had / has three extremely abusive men throughout her life: her ex-husband, her boyfriend and also her lawyer. In this context, we see that the aggressor, however, is murdered and everything needs to be clarified by the Special Victims Unit team.



