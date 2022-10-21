“Law is above my salary,” wWhen Henry Cavill Dodged Questions About Netflix’s Lawsuit Against “Enola Holmes.”

When a director makes a film, he/she adds his/her own perception of the plot and characters. It may differ slightly from the original, however, the recreation is also a work of art. Well, the 2020 film “Enola Holmes” with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and other experienced actors in the main roles faced a legal problem. But when Henry, who played Sherlock Holmes, was confronted with the question of this, how did he answer?

The original fictional portrayal of Sherlock Holmes was created by the British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. In his series of riddles, the original Sherlock is effective in observation, deduction and criminology. He has an extraordinary logical thinking, bordering on fantasy. There were no depictions of emotions in this original Sherlock until later stories. But “The Secrets of Enola Holmes” were written from 2006 to 2021. So, where is the legal issue here? What did Henry Cavill, who played Sherlock Holmes in the film, say about this?

Henry Cavill admits that the problem is not in him, but in the character

Well, as mentioned earlier, the original Sherlock Holmes is not an emotional detective. However, many actors, including Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, also portrayed the character before The Witcher actor. So, what is the problem? Well, according to Doyle, his original character is not emotional. He doesn’t portray emotions the way Sherlock Cavilla portrayed them in the movie. So he sued Netflix for falsely portraying a character that is still copyrighted.

When Superman had to face this question in an interview, he skillfully told about it. He said they were working on a character that was working for the movie. He admitted: “Law is above my salary.” Cavill also unexpectedly said that this was the first time someone had sued someone for portraying a character. But later he laughed and said that nothing surprises him anymore.

Well, as Sherlock Benedict often said: “I’m not a psychopath, I’m a highly functional sociopath. Do the research.” Maybe it’s that Henry seems to be adjusting to being Sherlock in real life when he skillfully answers a question.

Well, thanks to the success of this original Netflix movie, they are ready for its sequel. The film will be released on November 4, 2022 on the streaming giant. Are you excited about the movie? Will you stream it on Netflix?