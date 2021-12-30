Law and Order: SVU: Olivia Benson’s interpreter details the script as ‘very dark’

As we well know, the Law and Order franchise has been on the air for many years, since 1990 this story first aired. And it was in 1999 when the spin-off of Law and Order: SVU was broadcast, it has maintained an unstoppable success since then, it has even surpassed the fame of the original series.

The leader of this hit drama is actress Mariska Hargitay, who has been playing Olivia Benson ever since, after 23 years as the lead actress, she finally revealed how she felt the first time she read his pilot episode. In the middle of the 23rd season of Law and Order: SVU, Hargitay reflected on what her journey has been like in this drama.

In the first season, Olivia was introduced to NBC viewers as a detective before receiving her promotion to Captain in season 12. This was, after the departure of Elliot Stabler (Chris Maloni), who left the series after twelve years. working with Mariska Hargitay.

Of course, for Mariska it was not easy to take on the role of her in 1999, as she explained: “My agent called to tell me: ‘I don’t know if this will interest you because it is a very dark subject.” “However, when I read the script, I felt that it was a truly pioneering show. At first I was surprised. I had to ground myself and be brave. ”

On her first day, Olivia was paired with Detective Stabler and tasked with investigating the stabbing and genital mutilation of a taxi driver. The investigation of this case affected Olivia personally as conversations revealed that her mother was raped and the rapist was the biological father of the detective.

Furthermore, in her interview this veteran actress was also asked about the evolution of the show in treating survivors of rape and sexual assault, she explained: “What’s beautiful is that the show has evolved from ‘Let’s shine a light on these issues’ to ‘Time’s up, let’s make changes and stop these problems.’ I think the culture is catching up. ”

Thanks to her on-screen role, Mariska Hargitay has really felt connected to her character ever since, as in real life she has shown her support for victims of sexual and domestic abuse, after launching the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, The purpose of this foundation is to help overcome these painful traumas and empower survivors.