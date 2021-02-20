Law and Order: Stabler apologizes to Olivia in promotion

The first promo released for the new Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, appears to show Eliott Stabler apologizing to Olivia Benson after the way he left his partner in SVU’s 13th season.

During this week’s episode of Law & Order: SVU, the teaser was shown. In it, the character of Chris Meloni says: “Do you know how much time has passed when you cannot communicate? Days become months that become years and I kept waiting for the right moment ”.

Production will debut on April 1 and begin after a crossover between SVU and Organized Crime.

Check out the promo:

Law & Order: Organized Crime: learn more about the new spin-off of Law & Order: SVU

Organized Crime is a series derived from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and is starred by Olivia Benson’s partner (Mariska Hargitay), Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni.

The series follows the police when he returns to the New York Police Department after a devastating personal loss. As he tries to rebuild himself, he has a mission to lead a multitasking force responsible for ending the city’s largest criminal organization.

Meloni left the original production, Law & Order: SVU, when his contract was interrupted, at the end of the 12th season. For this reason, his character, Stabler, was removed before the premiere of the following year, leaving Liv, his partner, without saying goodbye.

The cast of Organized Crime still features Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, but their characters still don’t have much detail.

Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres April 1 on NBC.