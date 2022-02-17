Law and Order: Revealed the real reason for the departure of the character Abbie Carmichael

After being canceled for more than 10 years, Law and Order returns to NBC’s television screens on February 24 to continue entertaining its immense fan base, who have remained loyal since 1990. Thanks to the time it has in broadcast, it is normal that we have seen new faces enter and other recognized ones leave, as happened in the case of Abbie Carmichael (Angie Harmon).

After more than a decade away from screens, viewers are left wondering why Abbie Carmichael actress Angie Harmon decided to leave the show. The truth is that the return of the program with season 21 will bring new faces to the screens. However, Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterson will reprise their original roles as Kevin Bernard and Jack McCoy.

Who will not play her original role again is Angie Harmon, remember that she was an assistant district attorney in the series, from the ninth season to 11. The actress appeared in a total of 78 episodes. In the spin-off, Law & Order: SVU, she also appeared in a total of six episodes.

In the episode where she first appeared she was titled “Cherished”, in which she was transferred from the Bureau of Narcotics to replace Jamie Ross (Carey Lowell). While the episode where she made her last appearance was titled “Deep Vote”, when she accepted an offer to join the US Attorney’s office in New York.

In season 12, the character was replaced by Serena Southerlyn (Elisabeth Röhm). Two years after her departure, Angie Harmon did not hesitate to give statements explaining the reasons for her departure. One of her main reasons was because her job prevented her from spending time around her then-husband.

In addition, at that time in her life she aspired to more, she wanted to succeed on the big screen, and obviously, having been engaged in Law & Order for so long, she was not going to achieve it, so were her statements:

“I left Law & Order because, honestly, I wanted to make movies and I wanted to be a movie star since I was a little girl. “I loved the show. It just got to the point where… the character can’t grow up and do anything else.”

According to her own confessions, she asked producer Dick Wolf to kill off her character in a dramatic way, but the Law & Order production didn’t want to do it that way.