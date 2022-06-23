Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles by Tao Group Hospitality is the newest celebrity hotspot on the Sunset Strip

The Sunset Strip, with its rich history of luxury restaurants and legendary nightlife, has long served as a playground for Hollywood’s biggest stars. The newest kid on the block? Lavo Ristorante, an Italian cuisine restaurant from the famous Tao Group Hospitality.

This open-air restaurant has already made a splash on the Los Angeles scene, attracting a whole wave of celebrities. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted at Lavo, as well as Hilary Duff, Mario Lopez and Shay Mitchell. In fact, this is the new Nobu Malibu.

Tao Beach Day Club Reopens with heightened impressions in Las Vegas

Lavo Ristorante is located right across the street from Soho House and a few minutes from Beverly Hills apartment buildings, in the heart of West Hollywood events. But stepping into this unique space, you will immediately feel as if you have been transported to Europe. Offering dishes inspired by coastal Italy and decor reminiscent of the Mediterranean, this chic open-air concept offers indoor and outdoor dining all year round.

Tao Group Hospitality

Unlike the nightlife of the popular Lavo establishments in New York and Las Vegas, this flagship of the West coast boasts a lighter and brighter aesthetic with an emphasis on fine dining – the atmosphere of Southern California influenced by Italian architecture. Natural light shines in the Lavo Ristorante’s spacious dining room, marked by triple-height ceilings with a sliding roof and accordion windows. Designed in collaboration with the Venice Studio Collective, this Los Angeles lounge includes marble-topped cocktail tables, glass chandeliers and plush banquettes. There is even a lush tree in the center of the restaurant, which further transforms the airspace into an urban oasis.

Thompson Luxury Hotel is the hottest place to stay in Hollywood

Combined with stylish furniture, delicious dishes and a drink menu is a chef’s kiss. Tao Group Hospitality’s head chef Ralph Scamardella has incorporated Lavo’s signature classics, adding new Italian dishes. Fresh pasta and wholegrain pizza reign here, as well as a wide selection of steaks cooked on wood, seafood and salads. Don’t forget to leave room for dessert — a 20-layer chocolate cake is a sight.

Tao Group Hospitality

Grab drinks? Try one of Lavo’s signature cocktails, for example Lavo-lini with vodka, lychee, white cranberries and raspberry caviar. Or choose from over 230 wine bottles instead. The options are endless!

Robert Pattinson celebrates ‘Batman’ debut with Suki Waterhouse in Warwick

This trendy hot spot is perfect for dates or girls’ parties. This is a place where you can see and show yourself. Who knows? You might even run into Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul or tennis champion Serena Williams the next time you’re there (two more stars on the long list of celebrities).

Lavo Ristorante is open for brunch, lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday at 9201 Sunset Boulevard. To book, visit the website taogroup.com/venues/lavo-ristorante-los-angeles / or Open Table.