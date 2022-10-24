Lautaro Martinez “would like” to Play in England Amid Manchester United Interest

According to reports, Lautaro Martinez is interested in a move to Manchester United.

The Argentine was linked with the Red Devils due to the club’s lack of options in the forward position.

And last week it was suggested that United “requested first-hand information” about a player with whom they have an “open channel”.

Now it seems that these channels are paying off, as Dean Jones’ offer of a move to a Premier League club appeals to the Inter Milan striker.

In an interview with GiveMeSport , Jones said: “I know for sure that he would like to play in England.”

Lautaro certainly has the profile of a player who would enjoy the physicality of the Premier League, with his energetic style and fierce enthusiasm, key features of his game.

You can even say that the Inter striker has a “grint”, which Eric ten Hag attributed to Martinez, who is currently listed at United, Lisandro.

The fast and fearless Argentine striker scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and can bring dynamism to the game at Old Trafford.

Jones, however, is not convinced:

“I just don’t think Lautaro Martinez fits what they are looking for in terms of a central striker.”

In some ways, one can understand why Lautaro failed in several areas.

Lautaro does not pose a particular aerial threat and does not act particularly well with his back to the goal, preferring to run away into space — a quality that is already present in abundance in the United team.

If Ten Hag is looking for a striker who will comfortably stand with his back to the goal, there are probably better options.

However, the Dutchman has worked with a wide variety of strikers throughout his career, and with a lot of positive feedback about Lautaro, he may well take first place in the United list.

This is probably twice as much, given the current situation with Cristiano Ronaldo. The completion of this particular saga would allow Manchester United to find a replacement in January.

Inter Milan is unlikely to sell on the cheap: according to Transfermarkt.com , the striker is estimated at 67.5 million pounds.