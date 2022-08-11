Laurie Harvey says she “almost got married at a very young age”, now prefers to date on “my terms”

Are you agreeing too quickly? Laurie Harvey has seen a lot of public affairs over the years that have taught her what she really wants.

“I almost got married at a very young age,” the 25—year-old founder of SKN by LH told host Teyana Taylor on Wednesday, August 10, in the release of the Bumble series “Luv2SeeIt” on YouTube. “It seemed to me that I really didn’t experience anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I haven’t really experienced life.”

Harvey went on to admit to the 31-year-old “Gonna Love Me” singer that she prefers to “date on my terms” instead, noting that at 25 she doesn’t want the same thing she thought she wanted at 21.

She added: “No matter how much I want to move, no matter what I want to do, I will do it. And if it doesn’t serve me anymore, I’m going to move on. …Two different ways of thinking. Like, I don’t even know [this younger version of myself] anymore. She’s not here anymore. That’s who we’re dealing with today.”

The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey also spoke about her dating advice, which helped her shape her own growth.

“My values, standards and my requirements,” Lori said about what makes her feel “strong” in a romantic relationship. “There are some superficial requirements, and you can reduce them… but don’t compromise on core values and beliefs. Don’t give your power to anyone. What I feel is the key to being truly happy in or out of a relationship.”

She continued, “I feel that if the situation no longer serves you, there is nothing wrong with getting out of this situation.”

The beauty mogul recently split from actor Michael B. Jordan earlier this year after nearly two years together, as Us Weekly confirmed in June. While Lori was navigating one scene, she looked to her parents—the 65-year-old host of “Family Feud” and Marjorie Elaine Harvey—for advice.

“These are definitely my goals in a pair. I literally just talked to my mom on the phone earlier, and she was telling me what she gave my dad for tomorrow’s anniversary, and I’m like, “Wow, you guys are literally naked.” On June 24, Lori addressed Us exclusively with love. “They have the best love, they support me so much and, you know, they’re just always here for me, everything I need. So they’re great. I love them.”

The Tennessee native even joked that her famous people should write her a “playbook” to find the One. “I think the most important thing for them is to make a key to communication. Be on the same page. For example, to maintain friendship,” Lori told Us. “We still like each other after so many years, because, of course, there will always be love, but I can say: “I really like this person, I like spending time with him, I’m having a good time with him.” I can laugh, just kick and hang out.” This is really important.”