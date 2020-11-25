Laurent reveals his passion for shooting on Instagram!

Laurent has just posted a photo of him with a gun in his hand! The dad of the JLC Family was indeed in a shooting range!

We already knew that Laurent (JLC Family) was passionate about watches and luxury cars … But obviously, the dad of the JLC Family has more than one string to his bow!

While the father of the JLC Family has accustomed his subscribers to luxury trips, overpriced clothes or even high-value watches through the post of his stories …

This Wednesday November 25, 202o, Laurent showed something quite different via his social networks! Indeed, via his Instagram story, Chelsea and Cayden’s dad posted a photo of him with a gun!

Laurent was obviously at the shooting range! We let you admire the shot in question below!

LAURENT, HIS TOTAL WHITE LOOK MAKES A SENSATION

6 days ago, Laurent caused a sensation on Instagram! Indeed, the father has posted several photos of him and the JLC Family via his feed!

Pictures on which we could see the beautiful brown in a total white look that Internet users adored…. Indeed, you only have to read the comments to realize it!

“Too handsome Laurent, you have a wonderful family, take care of them! »« Always handsome, he really glow up I think! ”

Or again: “Well dressed, white suits you really well! »We can read on the social network of the 23-year-old dad! Comments that will therefore please the main concerned!

We let you admire the 4 photos in question below! On the pictures we can recognize Cayden, Jazz or his best friend Sisika!



