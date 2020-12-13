Lauren Lyle Shares His Most Discomfort About His Role

Outlander season 6 is going into production very soon, so we’ll see Marsali and Fergus Fraser prepare to welcome another son. But, this is what actress Lauren Lyle says about the awkwardness of her role.

Lauren detailed the challenges of playing Marsali, who was pregnant throughout season 5, as she has had a very “complicated” role from always being pregnant.

“It was like two months, and three months, and then four months, and then all the way to nine.”

“The only pleasure I got from the nine-month hit is that I didn’t have to wear the corset with it.”

“I am quite small in size and I seem to be carrying six children at a time, but I have seen pregnant friends and this is how I would look.”

“She certainly missed my mother. My mother saw the photos before it aired and said, ‘OMG it’s so real and weird.’ So yeah, it was great. ”

But Marsali’s character has finally found her place with the Fraser family, which is why the actress also said that not only was season five uncomfortable for her, but it was what she did.

But, according to the rumors and theories that have been coming out of the characters Marsali and Fergus Fraser, season 6 will have a great story on the way for both of them.

Without a doubt season 6 of Outlander, is expected to be one of the best, it is even rumored that it could be the end of the story.



