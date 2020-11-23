Lauren Graham, the Lorelai de Gilmore Girls

Actress Lauren Graham was known for starring in the series Gilmore Girls as the character Lorelai Gilmore, mother of Rory (played by Alexis Bledel). She lived the character during the seven regular seasons of the series, and was also present in the special Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a 4-chapter miniseries produced by Netflix in 2016.

After playing Lorelai, Lauren continued to work on some TV shows and also became a successful writer, with her books appearing on The New York Times bestseller list.

Learn #PorOndeAnda Lauren Graham.

While Lauren worked on Gilmore Girls, other work appeared for the actress. She acted in Bad Santa (“Santa Claus inside out”), in 2003, and Evan Almighty (“The Return of the Almighty”), in 2007, but it was for the role of Lorelai that Lauren was more successful, being nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for this role.

Works after Gilmore Girls

After her departure from the series, Lauren worked as a voice actress on the movie Tá Chovendo Hambúrguer, in which she gave voice to Fran Lockwood, mother of the protagonist Flint.

It was only in 2010 that she had another outstanding job, when she came to live Sarah Braverman in ABC’s success, Parenthood. There were more than 100 episodes divided in the 6 seasons that the program was on.

In parallel, she acted in the films Se Enlouquecer, Não se Apaixone and Maldito Feliz Natal, as well as participations in the series Go On: Moving Forward and Web Therapy.

Return to the Lorelai character

In 2016, she returned to the role of Lorelai in the Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Since then, his appearances in TV and film productions have been relatively small. She had a recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2017, and most recently, in early 2020, she acted on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

She returned to working with voice acting, giving voice to the mother of the main character in the animation Vampirina. Lauren was cast to play Alex on the Disney TV series The Mighty Ducks, a TV version of the movie classic We Are the Champions.



