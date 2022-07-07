Laura Rutledge named the most underrated NFL player

There are some extremely talented football players who go unnoticed in the ranks of the NFL.

Responding to a question posed by the NFL on ESPN, reporter Laura Rutledge named her “most underrated” player in the league.

Justin Simmons.

Simmons has been a regular producer for the Denver Broncos since being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The free safety from Boston College became a full-fledged starter in his sophomore year, and since then his productivity has only grown.

Simmons registered his first Pro-Bowl selection in 2020 after starting 16 games and setting career highs in rebounds (77) and interceptions (5). He continued this career-best season by making 60 tackles and five more interceptions in 2021, earning his second All-Pro second team selection in three years.

The 28-year-old quarterback is currently spending his seventh season in the Broncos organization. He signed a four-year, $61 million contract with the team through the 2021 season.

Who do you think is the most underrated player in the league?