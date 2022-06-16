Hello, Point Place! Almost 16 years after Laura Prepon ended the show “The Show of the 70s,” she is looking forward to her return as Donna Pinciotti in the upcoming Show of the 90s.

“It’s so much fun. These are all the same sets,” the 42—year-old founder of PrepOn Kitchen exclusively teased Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 15, with a new series, discussing her partnership with Vitalite. “When I first got there, I cried. I’m just like, “Nostalgia is so strong, and it was such an incredible time in my life.” I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’ll really enjoy it.”

Prepon became famous for playing Donna alongside Eric Foreman of Topher Grace in the FOX series after its premiere in 1999. The 70s show, directed by Mark Brazille, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, was about a group of teenagers who came of age in a Wisconsin suburb in the 1970s. The film also stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

In October 2021, Netflix announced that they had filmed a revival series starring 71-year-old Rupp and 78-year-old Smith, who will play their roles as Eric’s parents: Kitty and Red Foreman. In the new series, the Formans will look after Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), while she comes to visit for the summer. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Prepon and her 43-year-old love interest on television will return in a new series. The “Bad Moms” star, 38, Kutcher, 44, and Valderrama, 42, are also due to return, although details have not yet been revealed.

The Orange is the New Black alum, for their part, told us that “oddly enough” it wasn’t “strange” to return to Donna’s place.

“It felt like nostalgia about it,” Prepon, who married actor Ben Foster in 2018, explained on Wednesday, noting that she remained close with her former colleagues after they spent most of the “formative years” together. “You don’t understand how, it’s still, like, if I hear [the song] Todd Rundgren’s “Hello, It’s Me,” I’m going to cry because it’s the pilot song, you know, it was like Eric and Donna [theme song and] it was really the culmination of that relationship, but yeah, it’s great [to be back].”

In addition to reprising her favorite TV role for the upcoming Netflix revival, Prepon teamed up with Vitalite to incorporate plant-based foods into family meals.

“I consider myself more flexitarian, especially when it comes to the hot months. I definitely prefer more plant—based food for my family, and partnering with a company like Vitalite is great, [because] I use it at home and my kids eat it and love it,” the actress, who has a son and daughter. with the 41-year—old star of Hell Or High Water,” he said. “It just fits perfectly. So it’s exciting.”

She added: “[Health and Cooking] something I focus on a lot. I mean, my first cookbook came out in 2016, and it was about cooking healthy food in batches, and then rethinking it for three days after that. …I mean, a lot of my videos that I post are usually about making quick and healthy meals for your family with an emphasis on cooking, because it’s harder for a working mom to put healthy food on the table — but it’s all about having the right ingredients. So this partnership really helps make it a lot easier, especially with picky baby eaters.”

