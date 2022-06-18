Laura Prepon explains why “Mom’s guilt is still a problem” by combining work and parenting

All moms know. Laura Prepon juggles a lot with her acting career and a line of dishes, and sometimes it can be difficult to cope with all this, as well as with parental responsibilities.

“The work—life balance is complicated,” the 70s show actress shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 15. “You want to be at home with your kids, and when you’re with them, you’re like, ‘I have to work.’ And that mom’s guilt is still a problem.”

The founder of PrepOn Kitchen, 42, gave birth to daughter Ella in 2017 from her actor husband Ben Foster, 41. The couple also welcomed a son in 2020 and decided not to reveal his name to the public.

Discussing her new partnership with Vitalite, a plant-based alternative to cheese, the mom of two shared that other projects, such as staging a new show for Netflix, would require “very long” hours, which again challenges her multitasking abilities.

“I really need to balance my work and my mom’s life,” Prepon shared. “I’m sure parents have been dealing with this for a very, very long time, but this balance is definitely difficult.”

She added: “You understand that, and we have a great family dynamic. thank God. We’ll figure it out, but it’s probably the hardest thing to be away from them when I’m at work. Sometimes the guilt is unbearable.”

As for how the “Orange is the Hit of the Season” star and her husband delegate parenting roles, Prepon noted that it “just depends.”

“As for social networks with our children, and every time something is shown with children, it’s always a discussion that we have together,” she explained. “Again, without judgment, we are all doing our best! But for us it’s always a family decision. When one of us is at work, we talk about how we are going to sort out family life.”

Another of the Stash Plan author’s upcoming projects, “The Show of the 90s,” will take a lot of her time, but she is more than excited to present the new Netflix revival to the public.

“It’s so much fun. It’s all the same scenery,” shared Prepon, who became famous for playing Donna Pinciotti in the original FOX series. “When I first got there, I cried. I’m just like, “Nostalgia is so strong, and it was such an incredible time in my life.” I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’ll really enjoy it.”

Netflix has announced that in October 2021 they have filmed a revival of the “70s Show, in which Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their original roles. The new show will tell how Foreman’s parents look after Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), while she comes to them for the summer.

When she returns home after a long day at work, Prepon focuses on including more plant-based meals in her family’s daily routine, as she leads a “flexible lifestyle.”

“I definitely prefer plant—based food for my family, and partnering with a company like Vitalite is great, [because] I use it at home and my kids eat it and love it,” the New Jersey native said. “It just fits perfectly. So it’s exciting.”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi