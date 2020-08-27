Laura hurricane lands on the shores of Louisiana

With destructive force, Hurricane Laura, a category 4, made landfall in Louisiana, reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States.

In the early hours of this Thursday, August 27, Hurricane Laura, a category 4, made landfall near Cameron, in Louisiana, reported the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is noteworthy that catastrophic storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding occur in parts of Louisiana, ”the NHC reported.

According to the latest reports, Laura made landfall at exactly 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, when it presented maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour. It was located 45 kilometers south-southwest of Lake Charles and was moving north at a speed of 15 miles per hour.

At 1 am CDT, Hurricane #Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron as a category 4 #hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb. Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/GVWRnmGejy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020

So far Hurricane Laura has a strong gust of winds, so they ask at the moment to calm down. Moments before making landfall, the agency called on citizens to take shelter, “treat these extreme winds as if a tornado were approaching. Immediately move to a safe room in your shelter. Take action now to protect your life! ”She described on her social networks.

Authorities last Tuesday ordered the evacuation of the Lake Charles area, where about 200,000 people live. The director of the center, Ken Graham, addressed the residents of the area in a video: he explained that it was too dangerous to be out there, I hope they are not there, I hope they evacuated.

It is worth mentioning that Hurricane Laura, already left 21 dead as it passed through Haiti and another four in the Dominican Republic, now threatens Louisiana and eastern Texas with storm surge of up to 6 meters, extreme winds and flash floods throughout tonight and during the morning. NHC meteorologists forecast, however, a “rapid weakening” of the storm now that Laura has made landfall.



