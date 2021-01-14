Launching on the way? Oppo points to event in March

In recent months, we have seen the appearance of some rumors and leaks related to the arrival of another generation of the Find X line on the market, which will include at least three devices, which includes the Find X3 Pro (which had its supposed design and the Find X3 Lite, which may actually be a renamed variant of the Reno 5 5G.

According to the trail of alleged rumors related to the launch of the family in question, we have the appearance of a publication of the brand in its official account on Weibo, where the manufacturer limited itself to putting “Impossible Surface, See you in March”.

Although it reveals little, the publication in question draws special attention because it points to the possible holding of an event in March, thus reinforcing the possibility that this would be the forecast for the arrival of the Find X3 line to the consumer market, something that at least for while, it is not officially confirmed.

Recalling a little of what we have seen here related to the new line, we have that the Oppo Find X3 Pro should come in 4 color options (black, blue, white and gold) with a strange visual bet to integrate your set of quadruple cameras at the rear it will possibly include two Sony 50MP sensors, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 3MP macro.

Additionally, it is expected to bring a 6.7 “QHD + screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC 2.0 up to 65W via cable and 30W by induction, as well as ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 shipped.

So, what are your bets for the launch of the Oppo Find X3 line? Tell us in the comments!