Launches wireless Android Auto for BMW

BMW is releasing support for the wireless version of Android Auto in some of its vehicles. According to Android Police, the novelty arrives for cars with version 7.0 of the iDrive system, but it may be necessary to take the car to a dealership to perform the upgrade.

According to the website, the update will be released only in some countries and will only work with devices compatible with Android Auto wireless, which includes select models from Samsung and the Pixel line. So far, the appeal has been confirmed in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The cars compatible with the novelty are:

Serie 3 2019 or newer with Live Cockpit Professional

Serie 4 2020 or newer

Serie7 2020 or newer

Serie 8 2020 or later

X3 2020 with Live Cockpit Professional

X4 2020 with Live Cockpit Professional

X5 2019 or newer

X6 2019 or newer

X7 2019 or newer

Z4 2019 or newer

BMW is one of the last among major automotive manufacturers to bring support for Android Auto wireless. After putting technology aside for years, the company promised to launch its most modern vehicles in December last year, scheduled to arrive this month.

The service allows you to pair your phone with the car’s operating system without using wires. When the user enters the vehicle with the smartphone, integration already begins, ensuring optimized use of applications for the car’s interface and voice commands via Google Assistant.

Although the arrival of the system is quite limited today, the trend is that BMW will release Android Auto wireless more comprehensively in its cars in the future.



