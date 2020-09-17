Launches today September 17 on Nintendo Switch

Moon Studios has announced by surprise the arrival of this video game, initially marketed on Xbox One and PC.

Xbox Game Studios has allowed several titles produced by Microsoft to appear on the Nintendo Switch. In addition to Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest was marketed on the machine of the Japanese. Moon Studios, the creators of the saga, shared their concerns months ago regarding a possible port, but it has finally crystallized. Ori and the Will of the Wisps has been one of the highlights of the Nintendo Direct Mini, and most importantly, its arrival is scheduled for today, September 17.

Not only will it be released in digital format, but also in a Collector’s Edition that can be purchased at iam8bit for $ 149.99. In addition to a copy of the game, players will be able to enjoy a premium box, a collectible card set, the soundtrack composed by Gareth Coker, editions with a reversible cover, and other extras that are sure to attract fans of this beautiful but complicated platform game and action.

60 fps on Nintendo Switch?

When they asked Moon Studios about the possibility of the video game coming out on Nintendo Switch, the team acknowledged that it was difficult to maintain 60 fps. “We love Switch! But right now we have nothing to announce when it comes to a port of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. If we did, I can confirm that it would be extremely difficult to adapt the game to work at 60 fps “, they pointed out then.

In Ori and the Will of the Wisps, originally released on Xbox One and PC (also on Xbox Game Pass from day 1), the world grows to host more adventures. There is no longer just a single point of view, as we handle other characters apart from Ori. The developers have thus wanted to enrich the narrative.

Moon Studios has signed an agreement with Private Division to develop their next project, an ambitious RPG not yet officially announced.



