Launched a mobile game to protect the ozone layer

In an attempt to make new generations aware of the importance of preserving planet Earth, the United Nations launched the game Reset Earth. It will be available for free download from February 10 for iOS and Android.

The game in question features three characters as protagonists with different styles and skills that will be used over four phases. At these stages, you will have to jump across platforms and solve puzzles that involve lessons about the importance of the ozone layer and how to preserve it.

“The protection of the ozone layer cannot be considered as something already concluded. It must be a continuous effort between us and future generations. If our children learn about the consequences of an ozone layer impaired through a game, they will be aware of the issue and the importance of protecting it, ”explained Meg Seki, executive secretary of the Ozone Secretariat.