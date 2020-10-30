Launch PS5 Game Catalog Has No Comparison With PS4

Jim Ryan positively values ​​the growth of PlayStation Studios during this generation and believes that it is far superior to when PS3 and PS4 came out.

PlayStation Studios is currently made up of a total of 14 internal studios, all of them working exclusively for the consoles of the Japanese company. Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, has described the growth of his first party studios as very positive and believes that the PS5 launch catalog is much higher than what we saw on PS4 back in 2013 or on PS3 a generation earlier. “It has no comparison,” he wields.

Asked about Microsoft’s $ 7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda and if they plan to do something similar after acquiring the talented Insomniac Games team in 2019, Ryan believes it is possible, that it is possible that in a In the future they will attack the purchase of more prestigious equipment that will enrich the ecosystem of exclusive PlayStation games, but in their response they have preferred to assess where we are and where we come from.

PS5 arrives in Europe on November 19; their games will be available on November 12

“It is probably not widely appreciated or understood to what extent we have developed our own game development capabilities organically throughout this generation,” he begins by saying. Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Insomniac Games or Sucker Punch have signed what are considered to be some of their best titles in their history. “Obviously, they have been helped by the acquisition of Insomniac, and it is wonderful to know that they are part of the family. I would just invite anyone to look at the catalog of launch games from the PS4 generation or the PS3 generation, and compare it with what we are going to bring with PS5. It just has no comparison.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition go on sale this November 12 (November 19 in Europe) at a recommended price of 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. There are no differences between them beyond the disc player. MeriStation already has a unit of the machine; In the next few days our special coverage will begin where we will thoroughly analyze everything that this new generation of Sony will offer us. You can check out the full list of PS5 launch games here.



