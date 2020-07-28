Launch of the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset

Logitech is starting to renew the line of gaming devices in the beginning of the second half around the world. Proof of this is in the fact that the manufacturer is launching the new version of the G Pro X headset, which has some important upgrades compared to its predecessor.

The main novelty is the implementation of the Lightspeed technology, which is a technology that aims to offer a low latency wireless connection, making the equipment response time the same provided by products that are connected via cable to the computer. .

And, as the description of the technology has already advanced, the main differential of this version of the G Pro X is precisely the fact that it is connected wirelessly with PCs and notebooks, providing a more peaceful use experience, in terms of dependence on cables and innovative by not need them.

In addition, it has a high-performance connection at 2.4 GHz, with a range of up to 12 meters. In terms of sound, it comes with some interesting options, such as compressor, de-esser to eliminate noise caused by the emission of words with “s”, “z” and similar phonetics, de-popper and noise gate for noise control. The autonomy is 20 hours, allowing a gamer marathon without the need to carry it.

The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset is being marketed in Europe and North America directly on the manufacturer’s website, for a suggested price of US $ 199.99 (~ R $ 1,037). The wireless version has not yet arrived in Brazil, but the company does not usually take long to make the products available in Brazilian lands, so keep an eye on the official store to find out what the price will be charged here in the country, since the model of the year currently costs R $ 1,199.90.



