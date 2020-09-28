Launch date of the new member of the Realme Q series

Realme introduced the Realme UI 2.0 user interface developed on Android 11 last week. The company is preparing to reveal its first phone using this interface very soon. According to the share of the Chinese sensor Digital Chat Station, the new interface will first meet users on a Realme Q series phone. The device in question is said to be introduced on October 13th.

Currently there is only one phone in this series. This phone is also called Realme Q. Sold only in China, this device can be described as a renamed version of Realme 5 Pro.

It is said that the new phone will come with an OLED display. This screen with a camera hole on the top will also host a fingerprint scanner. It is also said that the phone that will come with 65W fast charging support will have a new design.

Realme gave a hint of a phone with a front camera built into the screen a while ago. Although it is said that this may be the new Realme Q, that seems unlikely. To see if this is true, it is necessary to wait until October 13th.



