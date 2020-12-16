Launch date of Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch

Official tips about the Realme Watch S Pro started to be given some time ago. The introduction date of the smart watch has finally been announced. Realme’s newest smartwatch will be unveiled as of December 23.

The announcement of the date of introduction was made via Twitter. While announcing the release date of Realme, he also gave other details about his new smart watch. According to this; Realme Watch S Pro will feature an AMOLED display.

Realme Watch S Pro, which has a 1.39 inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel case, will also feature “Always On Display”. It should be said that the technical features of the watch also look remarkable.

Realme Watch S Pro promises a 14-day battery life. To recharge this battery, a 2-hour charging process is required. Supporting 15 different outdoor sports modes, the watch uses dual satellite GPS. The watch, which can measure the heart rate and the oxygen level in the blood, will be able to work up to 5 ATM under water.



