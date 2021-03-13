Launch date of OnePlus’s first smartwatch

Rumors about OnePlus’s first smartwatch have been around for a very long time. Although it was claimed that the smart watch would be introduced with the OnePlus 8T last year, this claim did not come true. Pete Lau, the company’s CEO, pointed to the beginning of 2021 for the introduction of the smart watch known as OnePlus Watch last December. It was announced that the smart watch will become official with the OnePlus 9 series on March 23.

OnePlus made the statement on the subject with a video shared on its Twitter account. In the video in question, there are comments of users waiting for a smart watch from the company. In the statement made for the video, “You wanted it. You do. ” With the statement, it is confirmed that the smart watch will come soon. Although there is no exact release date for OnePlus’s share, it seems likely that the company will introduce its smartwatch with the OnePlus 9 series on March 23.

In a post made by OnePlus on the company’s official forums, it is stated that the new member of the OnePlus family will take care of you even in your healthy, punctual and sleep. This means that the OnePlus Watch will have sleep tracking features as well as health and exercise features. It should be noted that these features are no surprise for smart watches.

What is known about the OnePlus Watch is limited at the moment. However, OnePlus is holding a contest where it will present its first smart watch to nine people. Those who want to participate in the competition will be able to apply until 16.59 on March 23.