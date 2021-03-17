Launch date of Honor V40 new member

Honor shared a video showing its new smartphone named V40 Lite Luxury Edition via its Weibo account. The company will launch the smartphone on March 23.

The V40 Lite Luxury Edition is visually similar to that seen in previous leaks. The smartphone is very similar to the Huawei Nova 8 5G in terms of design. Looking at the shared video and the promotional poster, it is immediately seen that both the back and front panel designs of the phone are in similar lines to the Nova 8.

According to the news of the MyFixGuide site, the V40 Lite Luxury Edition will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. A 3800 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support will give the smartphone the energy it needs.

While it is stated that the refresh rate of the phone’s screen is 90 Hz, it is stated that because a fingerprint scanner is not seen in the shares, the scanner is also placed inside the screen and the preference is used for the OLED panel.

The Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition may also have the same cameras as the Nova 8, which it visually resembles. On the Nova 8, the 64-megapixel main rear camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will not be a surprise to encounter such a system in the V40 Lite Luxury Edition, too.