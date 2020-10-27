Launch Date of Amazon Luna Beta Process

Ubisoft shared the start date of the Amazon Luna beta process, stating that UPLAY + was changed to UBISOFT + in the article shared today. Showing November 10 for Luna, the company did not give an exact date for Google Stadia.

At a time when cloud-based gaming systems are becoming increasingly important, Amazon announced its own service Luna a few weeks ago. The company’s new cloud gaming system would rival giant platforms such as Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and NVIDIA GeForce Now, making the competition hotter.

The most important point that made Amazon Luna, which was recently opened to early access, attractive to players, was that the platform had the support of Ubisoft. Ubisoft would present many of its major productions to Amazon Luna subscribers. Today, an announcement came from Ubisoft about when games can be played.

UBISOFT + is on Amazon Luna on November 10th:

Ubisoft announced in its blog post that they changed the name of UPLAY + membership, which can benefit Amazon Luna and Google Stadia players. The company stated that the service, whose new name is UBISOFT +, will be launched in beta for Amazon Luna users from November 10th.

The price of Ubisoft’s UBISOFT + service, which offers more than 100 games, was also included in the blog post. The company said the service will have a price tag of $ 14.99 per month. The company announced that players will be able to play Watch Dogs: Legion, Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, and Immortals Fenyx Rising with the service.

Users who have a UBISOFT + subscription will not have to pay any additional charges to the Amazon Luna subscription. Players who want to play Ubisoft games will be able to request an invitation from Amazon Luna and link their accounts with Ubisoft accounts after subscribing to the service.

On the other hand, Google Stadia users will have to wait a little. Ubisoft did not precisely say when Stadia will include UBISOFT + in its article. However, it was stated in the article that UBISOFT + subscribers will also be able to access Google Stadia before the end of the year.



