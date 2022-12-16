Latto Returns With The Song “Another Nasty Song”

Latto shared a new song called “Another Nasty Song”.

The Atlanta-based rapper and singer returned a few months after releasing her second album, 777.

“Another Nasty Song” celebrates sex, and the words of the chorus read: “You know I’m a freak / You know, I like it slow / I’m trying to make a movie / I’m giving you a code/ So let me put this pussy on you.

In the verses of the track , the rapper spits: “Pull me for pimping, say my name while you’re in it/ Pussy type, make him say my name while he swims/ Gangster bitch, I make him wear my chain while he trains.”.

Latto’s breakthrough into the mainstream came earlier this year with “Big Energy”, the lead single from “777”, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

In October, the artist quarreled with Nicki Minaj over their hits.

Minaj took to social media to express her disapproval of her single “Super Freaky Girl,” which at the time was reportedly being considered for the pop category of the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite the fact that the song was submitted for inclusion in the rap category.

Proving her point, she said that Latto’s “Big Energy” should also be removed from rap categories, and Latto later accused Minaj of bullying her. Minaj’s song was ultimately not nominated, although Latto’s song was nominated for “Best Melodic Rap Performance”.

Meanwhile, Latto is going to perform at the Notorious B.I.G. Virtual Reality Concert today (December 16).

The premiere of the digital event, called Sky’s The Limit, will take place exclusively on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform, as well as on Facebook with a realistic avatar of the late rapper.

The virtual reality concert will take place approximately 25 years after Biggie’s murder in 1997 and will be organized in collaboration with his estate.

Diddy and Nardo Wick are also due to appear in Sky’s The Limit among other special guests.