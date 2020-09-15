Latino People’s Income Breaks Record Before Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic put a brake on rising incomes for Latino households. According to data from the Census Bureau, the median income of Latino households reached an all-time high in 2019 with an average of $ 56,113, up from $ 52,382 in 2018 and any other year in the series, which began in 1972.

Likewise, the 2019 median incomes of white, African-American and Asian households also increased since 2018, rising 6.8% together, from $ 64,324 in 2018 to $ 68,703 last year. This is the highest figure in this index since the Census Bureau began analyzing this data in 1967.

With this, the poverty rate was 10.5%, 1.3 percentage points lower than in 2018.

The 2019 poverty rate of 10.5% marks the fifth consecutive annual decline for the indicator.

Since 2014, this index has fallen 4.3 percentage points and that 10.5% is the lowest poverty rate observed since the estimates for 1959 were initially published.

In 2019 there were 34 million people living in poverty, approximately 4.2 million less than in 2018, highlights the Census report.

The poverty rate for whites decreased 1 percentage point, to 9.1%, while that of Hispanics fell by 1.8 percentage points to 15.7%, that of African Americans by 2 points (18.8%) and Asians by 2.8 points (7.3%).

These figures reflect the situation before the arrival of the pandemic in the United States last March, which unleashed a serious economic crisis and caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket to 14.7% last April, when in March it was 4.4%.

Since then, and after having caused, according to official figures, more than 6 million infections and nearly 200,000 deaths in the US, the situation has gradually improved and in August the general unemployment rate was 8.4% among the general population. .

However, these figures and economic activity in the United States, which contracted at an annual rate of 31.7% in the second quarter of the year, equivalent to 9.1% compared to the previous quarter, should be noted in the study carried out by the Census of the whole of 2020.



