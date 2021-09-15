Latin party! In Rocket League you can celebrate the Independence of Mexico and Chile

Through a new package is that Rocket League celebrates the independence of several Latin American countries, such as Chile and Mexico

Rocket League is always on the lookout for any event and this month has an event to celebrate both Latino and Hispanic Heritage Month and the independence festivities of various Latin American nations.

In this case of Mexico, Chile and Central American countries such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua. It will be through a special package that the self-determination of all these peoples will be celebrated.

Rocket League celebrates the independence of Latin America

This is called the Latin Party Package! and can be obtained free of charge in the store inside the game. It will be available from September 15 and will remain until October 15.

Among the items included are the Steel-Florentine Wheels. Their peculiar design is inspired by the Mexican sunflower and they were created by the illustrator José Flores. He is is one of the senior concept artists working at Psyonix.

The Latin Party Package! It also brings three Player Hymns, which are Loca, So Good and We Own The Night. All are sung by AL3JANDRO and will be featured on Rocket League radio.

But in addition to the articles mentioned before, there will be a new competition for the game, which is called Goals for Change: Championship of the Americas. It is open to participants from various countries and there will be a cash prize.

There will also be a tournament for a good cause

The first prize will be $ 10 thousand dollars and can be donated to the cause that the winner chooses. Among the nations participating in the tournament are Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Puerto Rico.

Likewise, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay compete. The realization of this competition will be from September 18 and will last a few weeks.

It will be the October 2 that ends. On that date, the final of the Goals for Change: Americas Championship can be seen on the Rocket League Twitch channel.

If you want to participate it is better that you consult the bases on the Rocket Street site. It’s great that Psyonix and Epic Games have decided to create not only a Latin American-based game package, but also a tournament focused on various Latin nations. We will see how everything goes.