Latest update for Apple Music Notes app

Apple released the iPhone application called Music Notes in 2016. This application, which can be defined as an extension of the Voice Notes application, includes extra features for musicians.

Detecting chords in uncompressed sound recordings made with an acoustic guitar or piano, Music Notes can add bass and drums to the background. Users can tag parts of their recordings in this application with different names. In short, it is possible to prepare a simple demo for musicians who are far from professional equipment.

However, after the launch of the Music Notes application, it did not attract much attention from Apple. This indifference by Apple showed that the reaction to Music Notes was also below what the company expected. Music Notes was an app profile that was stuck between Voice Memos and Garage Band.

The Cupertino-based company pushed the button to close with the latest update for the Music Notes app. With this update, users will be able to transfer their Music Memos data to the Voice Memos application. Notes can be carried over to the Garage Band as before.

After the update, a message stating “Recording is moving to Voice Memos” appears in front of those who open the Music Notes application. Tapping the Move option moves all the content in Music Notes to a special folder in Voice Memos. It is also reminded that new recordings made in Music Notes should also be moved to Voice Memos.

Apple announced that the Music Notes application cannot be downloaded from March 1, 2021. Those who have previously downloaded this application will be able to continue accessing it through the Application Library.



