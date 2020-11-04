latest situation: victory statement from Trump

The conflict between US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden has fallen to three states. According to the finalized results, Democrat candidate Biden has 238 delegates and President Trump has 213 delegates. Who will be the President of the USA will largely be determined by the results of the states of Michigan and Nevada, where the count is still ongoing. Leading the total number of votes, Biden said, “It may take tomorrow morning to get the results.” US President Trump said, “We will not allow the election to be stolen. We won this election.” Biden’s campaign team then reacted to Donald Trump’s early and unconfirmed victory announcement, stating that the US President’s statements were “outrageous, unseen and false.” Experts also say that the election results will not be clear today. We have compiled last minute developments regarding the election for you ….

The countdown of months in the USA is over and the critical day for the presidential elections has come.

According to the unofficial results of the 59th presidential election in the USA, US President Donald Trump increased the total number of delegates to 213. Biden has 238 delegates. In the presidential elections in the USA, the name that reaches 270 delegates, more than half of the 538 delegates, wins the presidential election.

According to the unofficial results announced by the Associated Press (AP), Trump is 9 in South Carolina, 7 in Oklahoma, 9 in Alabama, 6 in Mississippi, 5 in West Virginia, 8 in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. 11 each in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, 4 in Nebraska, 8 in Louisiana, 6 in Arkansas, 6 in Kansas, 10 in Missouri, 6 in Utah, 38 in Texas. Enrolled 6 delegates from Iowa, 4 from Idaho, 29 from Florida, 3 from Montana, and 18 from Ohio.

On the other hand, Democrat candidate Biden, 3 in Washington DC, 3 in Vermont, 20 in Illinois, 13 in Virginia, 14 in New Jersey, 3 in Delaware, 11 in Massachusetts, 10 in Maryland, New York. 29 in Colorado, 9 in Colorado, 7 in Connecticut, 12 in Washington, 4 in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, 5 in New Mexico, 7 in Oregon, 55 in California, 11 in Arizona. Received 3 delegates from Maine, 4 from Hawaii, 10 from Minnesota and 1 from Nebraska.

What happened minute by minute in the election on the world’s agenda;

Who will be the President of the USA will largely be determined by the results of the states of Michigan and Nevada, where the count is still ongoing. Trump is ahead in Michigan with 16 delegates and Biden in Nevada with 6 delegates. In the country with 50 states in total, the results are highly clear in 43 states, while the count continues in 7 states.



