Latest situation in Russia-Ukraine tension: New satellite images showed increased military activity on the border

The tension between Russia and Ukraine remains at the top of the world agenda. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that some troops in the country’s military areas on the Ukrainian border have returned to their bases after completing the exercises. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, on the other hand, made a statement that “the allegations of invasion of Ukraine are information terrorism”. However, the US satellite company Maxar claimed that Russian troops on the Ukrainian border were advancing towards combat positions. Satellite images showed a large number of attack aircraft and military battalions.

“Russian troops are advancing to combat positions”

US-based technology company Maxar, referring to the new satellite images it took, claimed that the Russian troops were withdrawing from the preparation areas and moving towards the combat positions near the Ukrainian border.

However, Russia has for months been massing its troops around Ukraine and on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

US AUTHORITIES: MORE THAN 130 THOUSAND SOLDIERS DETECTED AT THE BORDER

More than 130,000 troops are currently deployed on its pro-Western neighbor’s borders, US officials said, and Washington believes Russia could launch an attack at any time.