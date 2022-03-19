Latest Situation in Metaverse Coins: MANA, CEEK and SAND

While cryptocurrencies make a green start to the weekend, it is seen that the vast majority of metaverse coins are making upward moves. In addition to Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), which are among the largest metaverse coins in terms of market value, we see that Ceek VR (CEEK) attracts the attention of investors.

Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND)

MANA and SAND seem to be keeping up with the majority of the cryptocurrency market, with gains of over 3.5% in the last 24 hours. While the two cryptocurrencies lead among the metaverse coins in terms of market capitalization, analysts are hopeful for both coins.

As of the writing of the article, MANA is trading at $2.4 and its market value is seen to be $4.3 billion. Although the declines in the market have pulled MANA down, analysts state that MANA may show a rapid recovery with a rally.

In addition, SAND, which has a market value of $ 3.5 billion, is trading at $ 3.1 as of the time of writing. According to analysts, this level is a very important support for SAND and the next resistance could be at the $3.8 band.

Latest situation in CEEK Coin

CEEK suddenly attracted the attention of investors with its increase of more than 25% recorded in the last 24 hours. In fact, CEEK, which has had a strong community since the day it was launched, is trading in the $0.43 band as of the writing of the article.

Experts think that the Ceek VR project is quite strong, and the team states that all the steps taken are the result of great work. Therefore, the project, which is stated to be a long-term project, is thought to be promising in terms of long-term investments in the hedge currency.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.