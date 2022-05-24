Latest Situation in Decentraland: Can I Get MANA?

In recent days, we have become accustomed to seeing green charts one day and red charts the other day in cryptocurrencies. Today, we see that cryptocurrencies are experiencing pullbacks after yesterday’s rise. However, the declines experienced today attract attention, especially on the altcoin side. Metaverse coins, on the other hand, are experiencing decreases of up to 10%.

MANA Coin Reviews

Decentraland (MANA), which is the second largest metaverse coin with a market value of $ 1.8 billion, has fallen by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is trading at the level of $ 1 as of the time of writing.

Decentraland (MANA) can be defined as a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum Blockchain that allows users to create, experience and monetize content and applications. At this point, we can state that Decentraland is among the most popular and oldest metaverse platforms.

Analysts also state that they maintain their long-term rising expectations for the MANA price, both because the platform is old and because they have achieved many successes so far.

MANA Price Expectations

MANA broke the record price level at $5.90 on November 25, 2021 and is currently trading 81% below the ATH level. Looking at the charts, it can be stated that $0.62 is currently trading as the main support and $1.67 as the main resistance. In addition, it is stated that the 1 dollar band is also a psychological support and this level of gold moves can be turned into a buying opportunity.

However, if there is no bearish and MANA moves up, the first resistance could be at the $1.2 level. Above this level, it is stated that $ 1.5 may be a resistance. Still, investors should not forget that the entire market is moving with Bitcoin at the moment and should make moves accordingly.