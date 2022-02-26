Latest Situation in Cryptocurrencies: Metaverse and NFT Coins

Due to the negative international situations experienced, uncertain moves continue in cryptocurrencies like all markets. It can be stated that prices are stuck in various ranges while cryptocurrencies move up and down. Let’s take a look at metaverse coins and NFT coins, which are among the popular cryptocurrencies of recent times…

Latest Situation in Crypto Currencies

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose above $ 40,000, but the rejection encountered here caused the price to fall below $ 39,000 again. Together with BTC, the entire crypto money market and therefore investors seem to have taken a deep breath after the declines.

When we look at the top ten cryptocurrencies in terms of market value, we see that Terra (LUNA) gained the most value among the altcoins progressing in the green. Ripple (XRP) is followed by LUNA, which has increased by over 15% in the last 24 hours, with an increase of over 10%.

Latest Situation in Metaverse and NFT Coins

Metaverse and NFT have emerged as one of the most popular areas of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in recent months. In fact, considering that the metaverse and NFT are intertwined, it can be considered as a normal situation that the tokens that serve these two areas attract attention.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Decentraland (MANA), which is in the first place in terms of market capitalization in both the NFT and metaverse fields, has increased in value by approximately 4% in the last 24 hours. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap data, it is seen that SAND, the cryptocurrency of The Sandbox, which is the second largest project in both NFT and metaverse fields, has experienced an increase of over 5%.

Analysts think that if an uptrend starts, the biggest increase will come from the metaverse and NFT area. However, investors should take into account that there is uncertainty in the market at the moment and know that there may be sudden decreases as well as sudden increases. At this point, it is of great importance that investors do not fall into hype.