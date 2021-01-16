Latest Season 5B Update Disappoints Drama Fans

The streaming platform Netflix brought the first wave of Lucifer season 5 episodes to fan screens in August 2020. After nearly five months, regular viewers are still waiting for more episodes.

Lucifer season 5B keeps fans in a state of anxiety. On social networks, they keep an eye on any update that the team of the series releases.

The writing team of the infernal series Lucifer, for months they have been given the task of publishing riddles about what will happen or which character will die in season 5B and they seem to be driving fans crazy.

Recently, the Lucifer writers have given fans an update on the launch of season 5B, admitting that they have no idea when it will be released.

Latest update on Lucifer season 5B

We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer https://t.co/y31KRRIFph — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 13, 2021

As many will recall, Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich also responded to a fan in tweeter, saying that the lockdown generated by the coronavirus pandemic prompted a change in plans for the season 5B release date.

Echoing the showrunner’s recent words, the Netflix show’s writers revealed on Twitter that the coronavirus pandemic threw their plans through the air.

