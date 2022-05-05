Latest news: on the streets of Twitter, they say that Kevin Samuels allegedly died

Reports are circulating on Twitter that controversial media personality and relationship guru Kevin Samuels has died. As it stands, this is largely speculative, and most of them are trying to find an official source.

Samuels, 56, has gained huge notoriety for his strident comments about how women should date, using terms that suggest these women should not seek to step out of their league. To be fair, Samuels shares similar criticism and sharp barbs towards men, but these moments have not gained as much popularity as the first ones.

We have collected feedback from Twitter and will update this post when details become available.