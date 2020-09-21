Latest figures in Uniswap (UNI) airdrop

While 185 thousand addresses have benefited from the Uniswap airdrop that took the market by storm last week, they received 113 million 700 thousand UNI.

According to the latest figures from data analytics firm Dune Analytics, 74 percent of users who have the right to request UNI so far have taken their tokens into their accounts.

Uniswap, the largest decentralized exchange in terms of trade volume, has its own token and has a supply of 1 billion, 150 million of which were given as airdrops to liquidity providers, exchange users and SOCKS token holders. According to the statistics obtained today; 113 million 700 thousand of the distributed tokens were requested by 185 thousand 89 addresses. Approximately 141,000 addresses, corresponding to 78 percent of them, requested 400 UNIs on the grounds that they are traders in Uniswap.

The price of UNI, Uniswap’s own token, continued to rise steadily after the airdrop decision, and the price of a single token rose to $ 9.

The decentralized finance craze that has been going on since June has continued with the increase in DEX, namely decentralized exchange volumes. The September figures have already passed August.

As of September 17, DEX volumes approached $ 15 billion. The figure in August was $ 11.6 billion.



