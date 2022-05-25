Latest Binance News: Which Coins Are Listed?

News about Binance always has the potential to make a big splash in the market. Because for a long time, Binance has been the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, and it is an undeniable fact that listing news has a pump effect.

Latest Binance News

Binance made a big splash with the event it organized for the “World Bitcoin Pizza Day”. As you know, the day a person pays 10,000 BTC for 2 pizzas is celebrated as “World Bitcoin Pizza Day” all over the world, and Binance has launched an event where it delivers pizza to its users, gives them the chance to cook pizza with Changpeng Zhao, and allows users to send pizza-themed gift cards to their friends. .

In addition, the latest news about transactions on Binance can be listed as follows:

Binance Futures launched BUSD margin ANC perpetual contracts with up to 0x leverage on May 25.

Binance has added new DYDX, FTT, KAVA and VOXEL trading pairs to Cross Margin and a new TROY trading pair to Isolated Margin.

Binance Margin removed YFI and YFII from the list of assets available for borrowing from Cross Margin as of May 25.

On May 20, Binance Futures launched multiple BUSD margin perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage.

On May 19, Binance added ALGO/TRY and GAL/ETH trading pairs to its platform.

Binance’s Most Recent Altcoins Listed

Binance’s listing of a cryptocurrency always makes a noise in the market, and it seems that the price of the cryptocurrency is also increasing. Binance has recently listed the Lido DAO (LDO). Before that, Nexo (NEXO) and MobileCoin (MOB) listings were made.

It is not possible to know in advance the coins that Binance will list. For example; During the rally in 2021, it was frequently mentioned that Binance would list Bloktopia (BLOK), but there was no such listing. It is also very important for investors to remain calm after Binance listing. Because Binance listing suddenly increases the price and then there is a similar pullback.