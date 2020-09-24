Last Stand Update for Left 4 Dead 2

The Last Stand update, which Left 4 Dead 2 players had been waiting for a long time, was finally released. More than 1000 changes were made to the game in the update.

Left 4 Dead 2 was one of the games that was still popular, although it was opened to players many years ago. The game, which was developed after the success of the first game and was in beta for a long time, was later officially released.

Left 4 Dead 2 now has the Last Stand update that players have been waiting for for a long time. In this new update, over 1000 changes have been made to the game. Thus, it is aimed to solve many problems of the players.

Bugs fixed

Many problems in the game that caused the servers to crash or the game to malfunction have been fixed with this new update. For example, we will no longer see servers collapsing while trying to produce infinite weapons. Or some vulnerabilities used previously will no longer work.

The producers, who also blocked some potential vulnerabilities and in-game attack methods with this update, also announced that they added some new cheat commands to the game. Resurrection point issues were also fixed with the new update.

Various map configurations have also been changed in the new update. There have also been changes in the movements of some boss monsters. What the creatures that may appear on the maps have also changed, so it will not be possible to proceed from memorization anymore.

Single Player mode removed

With the new update, the single player mode was removed from the main menu, and Private Game feature came instead. After the survival matches, the feature of re-match has been added to the game, which will allow players to fight once more if they wish.

Many new animations, modeling, and mission keys have also been added to the game, while buggy ones in the old version have been fixed. Left 4 Dead 2 will show some serious changes with the new update and will probably make the game come to the fore again.



