Last of Us Remastered patch reduces load time

The latest update to The Last of Us Remastered brought an improvement that many players have been waiting for since the game’s release. PS4 players can now experience substantially faster load times, being reduced by almost 70% compared to the original load screens.

It seems that it is not only on PS5 that we will have improvements in loading times. The last patch of The Last the Us Remastered, 1.11, released a very satisfactory improvement for the players, who were bothered by the countless and time consuming load screens when loading saves, passed levels and initialized the game, with some cases even reaching 2 minutes or more delay. With the update, the wait time has dropped to approximately 13 seconds.

To prove to everyone that several moments in the game had loading improvements, the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits published a video showing the main differences in the loading time after patch 1.11. It is possible to observe that all appearances of waiting screens have been optimized, excluding the need for players to wait minutes just to start the game.



